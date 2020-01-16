Home

08/14/1945 - 01/07/2020 Robert was born in Chicago, IL, during World War II, and moved with his family to California at the age of five. As a young boy he was a Boy Scout, absorbing their honor code in his mind and heart his whole life. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1964, and attended Rio Hondo Community College. Robert worked for the Little Lake School District for 24 years, 21 of those years at William T. Orr Elementary School as a school custodian. He walked to each school he was assigned until he saved his paychecks to buy a bicycle and then a Datsun truck three years later. Robert was loved by the school children. He was kind, gentle and humble to children and animals. For his exceptional work and enthusiasm he was honored by the PTSA as a Founders Day recipient. Robert loved to travel to Morro Bay for vacations and eat at Kitty's Corner Caf‚. Even though he could not play sports because of physical disabilities, Robert was an avid sports fan, following the games of the Chicago Bears, Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Anaheim Angels. He enjoyed the Angels playing the New York Yankees at Anaheim Stadium because of the Yankee fans' antics. He also enjoyed watching professional basketball, Whittier College basketball, and ice hockey games. Robert read the Whittier Daily News, and he was a keen analyst of sport statistics in the sports section of the newspaper, which helped his friends win sport pools. Robert believed in the trustworthiness of people, that most people were trying the best they could. He believed God was watching over him. Each day towards the end of his life, his lifelong friend, Donald Walters, would send him a Bible verse in a text message. His father Forrest E. Diehl, his mother Dorothy M. Diehl, and his brothers Roger Diehl and Richard Diehl predeceased him. Robert is survived by his sisters Susan Bates and Dorothy Storm Rose Hills Memorial Park
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020
