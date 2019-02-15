|
|
September 2, 1927 - February 5, 2019 Robert Maurice Ebiner, beloved brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away, surrounded by his family, on February 5. Son of Maurice and Virginia, he was born September 2, 1927 in his family's Los Angeles home. Robert grew up during the Great Depression and World II. His family moved more than a dozen times during his youth as his parents searched for work to feed the family, living in Los Angeles, the San Joaquin Valley, and Oregon. At seven, he worked at the family's Los Angeles store. In his teens, he drove horse-pulled plows on San Joaquin Valley farms. Robert saw a doctor for the first time in his life when he enlisted in the army in 1945. He was stationed in Korea and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal. He worked his way through law school with the help of the G.I. Bill and graduated from Loyola Law School. Robert, a devout Catholic, married Paula H. Van Sluyters in 1951 and celebrated 58 years of marriage before Paula's passing in 2009. Together they proudly raised 15 children. Robert opened his law office in 1954 in West Covina and practiced in town for 65 years. For 6 decades he volunteered for dozens of organizations. He co-founded the West Covina Kiwanis in 1958, incorporated Queen of the Valley Hospital in 1961, and guided Catholic Social Services and Catholic Charities in the 1960s and 1970s. Robert organized La Puente's Special Olympics and managed the Bishop Amat Relays during its 1980s prime. He sat as judge in municipal courts between 1964 and 2008, and remained active in Knights of Columbus and various other organizations through the present. He enjoyed attending hundreds of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, music recitals, and family events through the years. Robert enjoyed history, politics, sports, travel, gardening, fishing, and serving his church and community. Most of all, he treasured spending time with family, of which he was very proud. Robert is survived by his brothers Albert and Paul, his 15 children - John, Larry, Marie, Mike, Chris, Joe, Frank, Matt, Therese, Kathleen, Eileen, Brian, Patty, Elizabeth, Annie, and 40-plus grandchildren and great grand-children. Rosary will be February 17, 5:30 pm at Queen of Heaven, Rowland Heights. Funeral will be February 19, 10:00 am at Sacred Heart, Covina. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. WL00189560-image-1.jpg,WL00189560-image-2.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019