Oct. 1, 1927 - Oct. 24, 2020 Robert Edwards Sahm known by his family and friends as Bob, Bobby, Gramps, Opa, and Grandpa Bob, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 24 at 10:40 PM. He made countless friends in his 93 years and will be missed dearly by friends and family. Bob was born October 1, 1927 in Pasadena California and is survived by his loving wife Heidemarie Sahm of 25 years, his daughter Peggy Sahm Swanson, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob served his country in the Navy with his brother and some of his closest friends in World War II, after returning from war he married the first love of his life Zoe K Yake and they had three wonderful children, Peggy, Bobby, and Paul. Bob and his family were active and loved boating and camping with friends at Bass Lake, the Colorado River, the Sacramento River Delta, and the yearly Campbell boating Regatta in Lake Havasu. He was a member of the Pasadena Speed Boat Club, which included boat racing, ski racing, and regular trips to Lake Elsinore. Bob also was known for his craftmanship in building many ski boats over the years with his friends. After the passing of Zoe, Bob met the second love of his life Heidemarie in Austria. Heidi kept him active playing golf and traveling the world. Between the two families he has 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Bob lived a vibrant life and was loved by everyone who met him. He was strong and caring, having made tacos for his wife's birthday and family just a few short weeks ago, and having dinner with his best friends Richard and Loraine just a week prior at San Gabriel country club. Not to mention going to the office, his treasured "Mutual Savings" building on Colorado Boulevard, where he was President of MS Properties. Bob had started building when he earned his contractor's license in 1955, and never stopped building beautiful homes from Pasadena to Santa Barbara. He wasn't one to retire he wanted to live his life and enjoy it and he loved his work. Over the years Bob was an active member at the Elks Club, University Club, San Gabriel Country Club, and the Terrible 20s Golf Group. Bob loved golf almost as much as his family and work. At one point his handicap was an 11, and he played in the Cravens tournament. Many days were spent golfing with Richard and Loraine and Heidi. A pillar of strength to family and friends, Bob was known by all to be a humble and quiet leader, that everyone far and wide would turn to. We will cherish our memories forever. Due to COVID services have been restricted, but donations in his honor to City of Hope or Arcadia Methodist Hospital are welcome.





