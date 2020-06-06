Robert Scott Bob / “Doc” Casjens
Casjens, Robert Scott Bob / "Doc" Bob Casjens passed away March 30, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born in Bell CA, he graduated from Bell High School where he participated in the choir and class leadership. He attended Whittier College where he was a member of the Lancers Society, Prominent Poets, Student Council, and was editor of the annual. After graduation he returned to Whittier College for his M.A. and teaching credentials and ultimately earned his Ph.D. in government and history from Claremont Graduate School in Pomona. While in college he met Pattie, his future wife. They were married for 66 years and lived in Whittier where Bob taught at Whittier High School. He taught there for 35 years, finding great joy teaching and challenging students to think critically. He was a well-respected teacher, and never regretted his decision to teach. The YMCA greatly influenced Bob during his lifetime. He believed in the core values of the "Y" and worked to embody them through service to others. He was an active member of Hillcrest Congregational Church in La Habra Heights, serving as moderator and deacon, as well as on boards and teaching Sunday School. When he retired he became involved in the Whittier Historical Society, blending his interest in history with community service. Bob's hobbies included orchid gardening, cars, and racing cars. He was part owner of a race viewing truck called "The Racers Ledge" that traveled to So. California race tracks with a loyal following of family and friends. During the summers he and his wife, Pattie, traveled through the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Asia. He particularly liked destinations with warm oceans for snorkeling, the islands of French Polynesia being his favorite. Bob will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his integrity, his warm presence, and his kindness to others. He was a loving husband and father, and a loyal friend. He is survived by his wife Pattie of Brea CA, his son Rob of Corona, CA and his daughter of Palo Alto, CA. Due to the current world situation a celebration of life will be held at a future date.


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
