Mar. 30, 1933 - Sept. 29, 2020 Our parents, Ron and Helen Saliba, entered this world just weeks apart in Los Angeles in early 1933. They left this world just days apart in their adjoining rooms at Westminster Gardens, Duarte, in September 2020. In his final months, our dad, who suffered from dementia, asked my mom if she had someone to take her to the dance. Maybe he was thinking of their first date, a dance between his all-boys and her all-girls high schools that sparked their 66 years of marriage together. She told him she was saving the next dance for him. Ron passed away on September 29, 2020 from heart failure, following Helen in death by one weekthey couldn't be apart. Ronald Samuel Saliba was born March 30, 1933, to parents who had emigrated from Lebanon in the 1920s. He and his younger brother Gilbert were raised with their large extended family in North Hollywood. Ron attended Harvard Military Academy, then CalTech, where he graduated in 1954 with an engineering degree. At CalTech, he was known as "Big Ron" because he was stout and played on the football team. He often laughed about how his team sometimes played at the Rose Bowl but never won a single game. Ron married Helen, the love of his life, in 1954 while serving in the army. He went to work at Bethlehem Steel in sales and engineering for their Los Angeles office, and eventually as manager in Seattle, retiring after 30 years. Together, Ron and Helen raised their four childrenMark, Karen, Therese, and Suzie. Ron fostered a love of Lebanese food and culture, education, the arts, and sports. He shared his love of classical music with Mark, played tennis with Karen, went running with Therese, and sketched and painted watercolors with Suzie. Ron was raised Greek Orthodox and converted to Catholicism. He genuinely lived by the Golden Rule and possessed a natural integrity. Ron had an easy-going, sweet, and fun-loving spirit, and many who had a chance to know himfamily, friends, and caregiversdescribed him as the kindest man they ever knew. Ron is survived by his brother Gilbert (Mediha Saliba); son Mark (Karen Gianas); daughters Karen (Stan Rushing) and Therese Saliba (Tom Wright), and Suzanne Saliba Skugstad (Lars Skugstad); eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.





