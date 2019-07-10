|
June 21, 1944 - July 6, 2019 Mr. Ronnie Lee Scarlett, (aka Lee Scarlett) born June 21, 1944, Burlington, Almance Co., N.C., DIied July 6, 2019, at his home in Temple, GA after a lengthy illness. Ronnie spent most of his early years in N.C.. At 17 he joined the US Marine Corp, making a career of 23 years and seeing the world along with 2 tours in Vietnam. In 1971 after Recruiting training he moved his family to Southern California. He became active in the V.F.W Post 3197, Baldwin Park, CA, holding several offices within the organization, including Commander two different times. He was active in Hospital work at the VA Hospitals in Los Angles, CA and Naval Hospital in Long Beach, CA. Upon retiring from the Marine Corp in 1982 and having a motorcyle accident, he went to work for Predential Life Insurance for a few years, selling life insurance, securities, etc. From there he went to work at Nothrup Grumman in Pico Rivers, CA, heading the Security for the B-2 program and other classified programs as well. He retired from Northrup Grumman in 2008. Upon retirement he and his wife, Jean, sold their home in Chino, San Bernardino Co., CA and moved to Temple, Carroll Co., GA where they have lived for the last 11 years. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Rupert Franklin Scarlett and Edna Elvira (Wrenn) Scarlett, both of Hickory, Catawba CO., NC, brothers, Russell Wayne and Larry Nelson Scarlett of Hickory, NC, Wallace E. Scarlett of Plattsburg, NY; one sister, Carolyn Marie (Scarlett) Hockaday and husband, Lester H. Hockaday, of Wake Forest, NC, a grandson, Scottie R. Sigmon of Hudson, NC (son of Theresa Schwab), and a granddaughter, Cady Lynn Scarlett of Glendora, CA (daughter of Patrick Scarlett). He is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Martha Ann (Scarlett) Ledford of Hickory, NC, and Brenda Anita (Scarlett) and Everette Eugene Evans of Hickory NC; sister-in-law, Patricia Ann (Woodruff) (Johnson, Phillips) Sedgwick of Bakersfield, CA and her three daughters, Christina, April, and Dusty; his first wife, Judy Carolyn (Gadfield) (Scarlett) Bradshaw of Conover, NC, their children, Carol Nan (Scarlett) (Bolton) Whitener, of Conover, NC, Theresa Lynn (Scarlett) (Sigmon, Barclay) Schwab, of Lenior, NC, Patrice Dorreen Scarlett, of Chandler, AZ; his second wife, Jeannie Alyce (Woodruff) (Andrews, Bishop) Scarlett of Temple, GA., Ronnie adopted her two sons, Curtis LeRoy (Andrews) Scarlett and wife, Lori (Neagle) Scarlett of Tucson, AZ, Raymond Eugene (Andrews) Scarlett and his second wife, Isabell "Annie" Ann (Wood) Scarlett, of Show Low, AZ, and Patrick Darron Scarlett and second wife, Tracy (Howes/Lee) Scarlett of Temple, GA; grandchildren, Stevie LeAnn Bolton of Atlanta, GA, Austin Ryan Bolton of Conover, NC, Phillip Raleigh Barkley and Scarlett Kaitlynn Schwab both of Lenior, NC, Samantha Lynn (Silver (adopted) Scarlett) Galyen and Craig Alan Scarlett both of AR, Isabel Jean Scarlett and Eric Michael Scarlett both of Show Low, AZ, William Lee Scarlett of CA; great grandchildren, Matthew Allen Galyen, Jr. and Haley Galyen both of AR., Trayon Ray Sigmon, Cameron Scott Sigmon and Tristen Alexander Sigmon all of NC, Chandler Schwab; along with several nieces and nephews also survive. Cremation is being handled by Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Villa Rica. Memorial services to be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on July 10, 2019