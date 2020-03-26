|
|
Rosalie Ray Dannenbaum, beloved sister, aunt, stepmother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Fullerton, California. Following her college graduation Rosalie came to Whittier and made it her home. After a career in retail advertising, Rosalie and her husband, Bob, published The West Coast Peddler, a journal about art, antiques, and collectibles. Active in the community, many city events were due to her ideas and efforts. Rosalie will be missed by many including her sisters Karen Blackley of Fullerton and Becky Norman of Placentia, her stepchildren Gary and Karen Dannenbaum of Topanga and Lisa Dannenbaum and Kathleen Rawson of Venice, as well as much-loved grandchildren, Will, Tatiana, Joshua, Anthony, Claire, and Jonas. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the future. Donations may be sent in her name to Soroptimist InternationalWhittier at www.siwhittier.org.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020