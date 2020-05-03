May 28, 1928 - April 24, 2020 Rose Mary Simonian, 91, formerly of Whittier and La Habra, California, our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on April 24, 2020 in Austin, Texas. The daughter of hard-working Armenian immigrants, Simon (Sam) and Susan Shakarian, Rose was born May 28, 1928, in Pasadena, California. Throughout school she was a charismatic leader, president of the Girls League (and an energetic "Pom Pom" girl), and shortly after graduation from high school, she met a dashingly handsome Navy veteran, Vic Simonian, and they were immediately smitten. Within weeks, the impossibly shy Vic gave her 60 seconds to agree to marry him in December 1948, and her acceptance started their 60-year marriage, ended by Vic's passing in 2009. During those years, Vic and Rose raised two children from their home in Whittier, and always demonstrated the greatest love and respect for each other. Both worked incessantly to ensure that their children had the types of opportunities which would guarantee their success. As the children were growing up, Rose broadened her business experience and acumen, from managing a hi-fidelity store (where she even built an amplifier which worked!) to becoming a top-selling real estate agent in the Whittier and Friendly Hills area in the 1970's. Her inexhaustible energy fueled a vibrant practice, all the while attending to the needs of her children as they progressed through Whittier High School, then USC, and graduate schools. She introduced them to her love of opera, theatre and classical music. Throughout her life, she remained very close to her sisters, Anne Sherman and Victoria Arutunian, their husbands and their children and enjoyed their Armenian traditions and food, whether at each other's homes, or at nearby parks or legendary days at Huntington Beach. After Vic's death in 2009, Rose moved to Austin, Texas to be closer to her daughter Susan, and enjoyed a lovely retirement of friendship and loving care. Rose was predeceased by her brother, Barson, and sisters Anne and Victoria. She is survived by her son, Dr. Vic Simonian and wife, Sharon of Laguna Niguel, CA, and their children Christy (Kyle Bean) and Cindy Simonian; her devoted daughter, Susan Ducloux, and husband Claude of Austin, Texas, and their children Simone and Christopher Ducloux (Yukari), as well as two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Samantha Rose Bean. Rose will be remembered for her boundless energy, her sparkling personality, her famous hospitality, indomitable spirit, and her dedication to family. Susan thanks the excellent care Rose received from the staff at Brookdale and its Hospice Care. Interment will be at Rose Hills Cemetery at a date in the future, where her remains will be reunited with those of her husband, Vic.





