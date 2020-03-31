|
08/01/1953 - 03/21/2020 Russell Kerry Kislow age 66, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home in Pasadena, CA. Born in Chicago, IL on August 1, 1953, to Robert Sr. and Jeanette Kislow, Russ had a love for both music and sports. After graduating from J. Sterling Morton (East/West) High School, he joined the Navy. After leaving the Navy, he moved to Wausau, WI to be closer to his father and went to Wausau Tech. He then returned to reside in Chicago, had a brief stint in Florida before finally settling down in Pasadena, CA. A beloved Father and Grandfather, he is survived by his three children, Keith Kislow and his wife Delores of Santa Barbara, Calif., Kelly Poyser and her husband Rick of Montgomery, Il., and Jillian Kislow of Pasadena, CA, his older brothers James Kislow of Wausau, WI, and Thomas Kislow of Sun City, AZ and his stepmother Maureen Kislow of Schofield, WI. He also took pleasure in his six grandchildren Nick, Maddy, Jackie, Jon, Tristen and Teagen and his many nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Jeanette Kislow, his older brother Robert Kislow Jr, and his wife Constance Kislow. A lover of music since a young age, Russ was most proud of the band he formed in his early 20's and 30's, Blue Ice, which played hotel lounges, local bars and weddings throughout the Chicagoland area. He enjoyed listening to rock and roll, especially his favorite group The Beatles, and enjoyed attending concerts such Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones and having the opportunity to see Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite on stage. His devotion for Chicago sports teams ran deep. An avid Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and, later in life, Anaheim Ducks fan, he rarely missed a game. Although many would say his favorite sports pastime was rooting against the Green Bay Packers, his favorite sports moment was undoubtedly seeing the Cubs win the 2016 World Series. He always spoke fondly about his annual visits to Chicago that would always include a visit with his long time best friend since high school, Dave Zarnowski, and their treks to catch a ballgame at Wrigley Field, riding the 'L' train and enjoying a day in the bleachers. An active member and previous Commander of the American Legion Post 280, he enjoyed spending his free time with his fellow veterans and participating in their many activities including running their Karaoke nights. We are honoring his wish to have his ashes spread in the sea in celebration of his life in lieu of a formal funeral.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020