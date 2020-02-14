Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lynn Estep
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Lynn Estep

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Lynn Estep Obituary
September 19, 1952 - January 25, 2020 Ruth Estep passed on January 25. Ruth was born on Sept. 19, 1952 in Pittsburgh PA and grew up in Glendora CA. Ruth received her Law degree from Whittier College and practiced family law at several Los Angeles law firms. Ruth is survived by her longtime partner, Mamdouh Ashour, Mother Helen Storland, children Alexis Afaghi, Christina Afaghi, and Evan Afaghi, four grandchildren , three sisters, Jane Sieberts,Dorothy Johnson, and Jocelyn Nelson, and nieces nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Glendora United Methodist Church, 201 E. Bennett Ave. at 2pm, on February 16. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a pancreatic society of your choice
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -