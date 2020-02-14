|
|
September 19, 1952 - January 25, 2020 Ruth Estep passed on January 25. Ruth was born on Sept. 19, 1952 in Pittsburgh PA and grew up in Glendora CA. Ruth received her Law degree from Whittier College and practiced family law at several Los Angeles law firms. Ruth is survived by her longtime partner, Mamdouh Ashour, Mother Helen Storland, children Alexis Afaghi, Christina Afaghi, and Evan Afaghi, four grandchildren , three sisters, Jane Sieberts,Dorothy Johnson, and Jocelyn Nelson, and nieces nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Glendora United Methodist Church, 201 E. Bennett Ave. at 2pm, on February 16. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a pancreatic society of your choice
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020