Klasey, Ruth Marie (Vermilyea) 1922 - 2019 Long-time Southern California resident Ruth Klasey passed away on November 10, due to complications of old age. Ruth was born on an Iowa farm on March 30, 1922, one of seven children of Robert and Bessie (Cisne) Vermilyea, and was educated in Climbing Hill public schools. She married Kenneth Wayne Klasey on September 18, 1943. Moving to California after World War II, the couple eventually settled in Pico Rivera. There, two sons were born, Darrell in 1953 and Steven in 1955. The Klaseys were active at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Whittier, with Ruth having the distinction of having attended the very first and very last services of the church. She worked for many years for Pacific Bell in the business office. Following the death of her husband in 1977, Ruth moved to Whittier and spent her days babysitting grandchildren and the children of church friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her three brothers (Ray, Steve, and Dale) and her three sisters (Wanda Steckermeier, Ardith Anderson, and Joyce Binns). Surviving Ruth are son Darrell and his children, Eric and Janet, and son Steven, his wife Danielle, and their children Nicole, Danny, Deanna and Sarah, and their families. Also, numerous nieces and nephews, both in California and the Middle West. At her request, Ruth will be cremated. A service will be held on December 28, 2019. Rose Hills, Whittier
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019