November 21, 1954 - September 18, 2020 On September 18, 2020, Sally Ann Maldonado passed away in the comfort of her home at age 65. Sally was a wife, mother and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Sally always made sure her loved ones were safe, happy and cared for. Sally will be deeply missed for her kind heart, energy to dance, thirst for adventure and experience, her compassion towards others and love for her family. Sally is survived by her children Elisa, Alex, Max and her husband Fred. A Celebration of Life was held on October 2, 2020 at Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuaries.


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
