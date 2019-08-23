|
Sharon Anne Phillippe Best, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away from natural causes on Monday, August 19, 2019. Sharon was a fearless fighter for justice and equality. This was evident in her choice of degree at the University of Laverne, a Master's of Science in Social Work, as well as her volunteer work with the National Organization of Women, the House of Ruth and CCD classes at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in San Dimas. Sharon's loving family: sister and brother-in-law Janine and Mitch Brown, sister Denise Soderlund, niece Jasmine Pico, nephew Christopher Brace, grand niece and nephew Savannah and Will Pico, Mark Richter and Lily Wong, along with many other family members and friends. All of whom, loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, positive outlook on life and sweet, caring nature
Viewing will be at Forest Lawn on Tuesday, September 10 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. There will be a service held in the small chapel Thursday, September 12 at 11:30 AM to 12:30 pm followed by graveside service immediately after.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019