05/05/1935 - 07/10/2019 Sharon Heidsman passed away on the morning of July 10, 2019 at home. She was born in Kansas and adopted by Edward "Sparky" and Ruth "Berniece" Adams from Jacksonville, Illinois. They moved to California at the conclusion of WWII and settled in Rosemead. Sharon graduated from Rosemead High School in 1953 and attended Pasadena Junior College before embarking on jobs for US Steal and Santa Fe Railroad in downtown Los Angeles. Sharon met Harry Heidsman on a blind date in 1957 and married in 1958. They loved to travel and did so extensively before settling in West Covina and raising their daughters, Mary and Melissa. They moved to Arcadia in 1974 and she remained in that home until her passing. Sharon kept busy her whole life. Helping her father's business', including raising turkeys and Adams Cavery and starting her own, Heidi Novelty, in the mid-70s. She was involved in the PTA and a girl scout leader and shuttled her daughters between all their activities. She returned to work for others in the late 70s, working in the Pasadena area until retiring. She and Harry had a cabin in Big Bear City that they worked on for much of the 50+ years they owned the cabin. They continued to travel, visiting many countries and most US states. They were long-time subscribers to the LA Civic Light Opera with their good friends and held an annual 4th of July party for many years. Knee replacement surgery 10-years ago robbed her of the ability to walk without assistance, but she kept active. Her long-time care giver, Terri Nelson, did the driving these past seven years as they kept appointments and went to lunch, which became the social gathering at the "usual" places. Sharon is preceded by her husband, Harry. She is survived by her two children, Mary Ann Heidsman and Melissa (Fred) Wellman. Services will be held at Live Oak Cemetary in Monrovia. Live Oak Memorial Park 200 E. Duarte Road, Monrovia, CA 91016 Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on July 19, 2019