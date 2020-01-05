|
3/25/1938 - 11/21/2019 An exceptionally beautiful woman with an extremely sharp mind and the ability to make everyone around her at ease with her wonderful way of conversation passed away unexpectedly during a vacation in Carmel, CA. Born in New York March 25, 1938 to Dominic and Freida Plescia, moving to California as a teenager she never lost her accent or New York ways. She married Paul Appelbaum July, 1961, after his graduation from USC school of pharmacy and they moved to Whittier and lived there for the entire 58 years, building their home and a pharmacy in the town. She took great pride in her home and loved to decorate inside and out with items ranging from 1 inch figurines to 500lb statues, in addition she loved gardening, cooking, dogs, cars and lets not forget shopping. Sheila is survived by her husband Paul, son Steven and wife Jennifer, McKinney, TX, daughter Lisa and husband Ricky, New Delhi, India, brother in law Carl Wells and wife Judee, Simi Valley, 4 grandchildren, Rayaan, Armaan, Chelsea and husband Ross, and Timothy Appelbaum, also a great grand daughter Elle. A private memorial was held and her ashes were scattered around the home she loved so dearly.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020