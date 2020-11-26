On November 23, 2020 Sheila Poland Madden, age 85, dealt her final trump card at the earthly bridge table and entered the Kingdom of Heaven, where, no doubt, a lively game awaits her. Born December 1, 1934 in New York City, Sheila became a bona fide Californian when her family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1947, just after WWII. Her attendance at Sacred Heart High School in Menlo Park led to a life-long devotion to their educational mission; she traveled the world attending conferences of the Sacred Heart Education Society to further that mission. A devout Catholic, she also volunteered with the Christ Child Society in Pasadena. It's no wonder St. Peter quickly opened the Pearly Gates when she knocked! A woman ahead of her time, Sheila graduated from the University of California Santa Barbara in 1956. It was in Santa Barbara that she met the love of her life, her husband of 63 years, James Alan Madden, who survives her. They moved to Pasadena in the mid 60's and started their family, ultimately a brood of five. After a brief stint as the volunteer nurse at her children's elementary school, St. Phillip the Apostle, Sheila turned to her real passion crunching numbers. As a tax specialist, she delighted in taking on the Internal Revenue Service and has decades worth of grateful clients as a result. An avid coupon clipper, Sheila always delighted in a good deal and in scouting out super sales. Sheila played bridge with a loyal group of friends from St. Phillips, starting in the 60's. She loved the game and played until 2015. She is survived by her adoring daughter and four sons: Christine Madden and partner Scott Koster of New York City, Jay Alan and wife Nancy Madden of Alhambra, Laurence Madden of Altadena, Wayne and wife Jennifer Madden of Huntington Beach, and Raymond Madden of Altadena. She also leaves behind three darling grandchildren: Allison Madden Herrmann, Nicole Madden and Patrick Madden. Sheila will be missed for a great many things: her bountiful, unconditional love so generously bestowed on family and friends, her competitive yet gracious presence at the card table, her award winning guava jelly (The guavas plucked from the backyard tree and rendered delicious for entry into the LA county fair!). We'll always hold a place in our hearts and at the bridge table for Sheila Poland Madden. Funeral arrangements under the care of Cabot and Son, Pasadena. Interment private at Calvary Cemetery, Santa Barbara, CA For information and condolences Maddenchr@aol.com





