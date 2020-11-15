Oct 26, 1928 - Oct 21, 2020 Just five days shy of her 92 birthday, Shirley Dyer Hargrave joined her beloved Husband of 52 years, Lynn, to take up where they left off almost 18 years ago. She died peacefully in her sleep after years of physical pain. Shirley was born in Chicago Illinois to Alfred Dyer and Lily Dyer (Tapperson). At the age of eight the family moved to Los Angeles. She attended Woodrow Wilson HS where she excelled in studies, organization, and friendship. Her graduating class was only 47 students and they remained close all these years. She attended Redlands College and earned a teaching degree. Shirley's first teaching job was at Baldwin Elementary school in Alhambra in 1950. Shirley made a significant impact on her students. Even after 65 years, her students still called and visited. After many years spent in the classroom, she earned a master's degree and transitioned to a junior high school counselor. She was awarded the PTA Lifetime Achievement Award twice. Shirley was a world class organizer of all things and whipped many a disorganized mess into shape for her family and at her workplace. She could take a room in total disarray and in a few hours, make it look like a showroom. As Shirley traveled through life, she made many friends and never forgot them. She cherished her friends and they cherished her. Shirley was a loving mother and very involved in her children's lives. She never missed cheering them on at swim meets (which could last all day and even into the night), baseball games, Scout meetings where she was a Den Leader, and any other functions her boys were involved in. A loving and devoted G-ma, Shirley spent countless hours with her grandchildren, playing games, seriously delving into crafts, building elaborate Thomas the Train villages, and sitting very patiently as a makeup and hair model. She also spent hours at school functions, sporting events, and theatrical performances. Shirley is survived by her beloved younger sister, Dorothy Long, two sons and their wives, Greg (Terry), Kent (Deborah), and her three grandchildren Drew, Connor, and Brett. The world is a better place because of her. We will miss her every day.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store