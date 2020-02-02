|
February 15, 1933 - January 20, 2020 Shirley Jean Keefer (born 1933), a lifelong resident of Whittier, California, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, following complications from a fall. Shirley graduated from Whittier High in 1951, and later became the owner of K.D. Miller Electric. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Marjory (Horner) Farmer. Surviving family members include Bruce Keefer, her husband of 59 years; Cynthia Farris, their only child; Mark Farris, their son-in-law; Richard Farmer, her brother; and Janet Farmer, her sister-in-law. A more extensive story of Shirley's life can be found on the website of White Emerson Mortuary. Suggestions are also provided for those who wish to remember Shirley through charitable contribution, in lieu of flowers. White Emerson Mortuary 13304 E. Philadelphia St. Whittier, CA
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020