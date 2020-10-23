9-11-28 - 10-17-20 Sidney Sheridan, 92, entered heaven on Saturday, 10-17-20. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Sidney was a devoted husband and loving father of seven children. He was known for his many interests and passions, generosity and a witty, fun-loving personality. He loved music, history, science, and fine arts. Sidney was an aficionado for astronomy and enjoyed the local casinos and racetrack. A special accomplishment was to commission the creation of a string quartet, completing his Father's dream with a rare 100-year old Italian wood. He was a master storyteller in sharing his enthusiasm with everyone he met, making many friends along his life journey. He was born in Chicago on 9-11-28 to Sidney A. Sheridan and Diana (Richards). He achieved Eagle Scout status which included the 20-mile walk on the Lincoln Heritage Trail. He moved to California, attended Leuzinger High School, was senior class president, and graduated in 1945 with honors. Sidney went to USC on full scholarship where he played the piccolo in the marching band and graduated as a pharmacist in 1949. The year before changed his life when he met his future wife Jo Ann while working together at Stoner's Pharmacy. He served two years in the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and ran his own pharmacy, Regis Drugs, for 26 years. Sidney is survived by loving wife Jo Ann of 70 years, 7 children, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. In lieu of services, you are welcome to sign the guest book at Legacy.com
. To remember Sid, you may donate to the USC Doheny Library, at giveto.usc.edu
and click on USC Libraries Dean's Fund: FROM YOUR FAMILY ALL OUR LOVE, CONSTANT FOREVER