November 6, 1995 - December 9, 2019 Skye was born in Altadena and he attended local schools. He worked, attended college, loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener, taking after his late mother Bonnie Wiene. A young man of extraordinary kindness, gentleness and patience, he loved his family, girlfriend and friends deeply. Skye was tragically killed by a car and his death is an immeasurable loss. He will be remembered for his sweet nature, thoughtfulness and enormous heart. Skye is survived by his father Klaus Wiene, brothers Brandon Beck (Andrea) and Michael Wiene, sisters Sashell Beck and Michele Helsel (Joshua), grandmother Barbara Lamb, aunts Dorte Wiene, Bente Thompson and Teresa Lamb Simpson (James), and uncles Ceferino Lamb (Virginie) and Rick Lamb. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019