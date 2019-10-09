Home

Stella Reed Booker passed away September 27, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Roderick Booker (Kathryn) and Marty Booker, Sr.; one daughter, June Booker; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grand children; 2 great great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Selma Booker and her son, Mayfield Booker. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Services 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 Morning Star Baptist Church, 980 Rio Grande, Pasadena, CA. Interment, Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, CA.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
