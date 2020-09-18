July 20, 1927 - July 29, 2020 Stephen Sicard, a fifty-year resident of Pasadena, CA at 655 S. Madison Ave., passed away July 29, 2020 of natural causes. He was 93 years and 9 days old. Born in New York City, NY on July 20, 1927 to George G. Sicard and Dorothy (Cole) Sicard, he grew up in New York, with his mother, and summered on Cape Cod, with his father. He regarded himself a New Yorker by birth, but called Cape Cod home. In his youth, "Skipper" loved racing his sailboat, Tonto, against his Hyannis Port rivals, or cruising aboard The Lone Ranger with his father. He attended Hotchkiss School in Hartford, CT. Upon graduating in July 1945, he enlisted in the US Navy. He served proudly in the Pacific aboard the fleet oiler, USS Manatee, ferrying bunker oil from Bahrain to the Pacific theater, until honorably discharged on August 28, 1946. He said he grew up that year in the Navy. The experience shaped him as a man. It was a cherished time in his life. Upon returning from the Navy, Stephen got a first-rate education from Yale University, and graduated with a BA in Literature in 1951. After graduating Yale, he went to work for McGraw-Hill Publishers, New York, as a salesman in their nascent text film division. He became a pioneer in the evolution of education through the use of audio-visual media. Stephen made a career selling educational films to schools and libraries, and earned a well-respected reputation. To the uninitiated, he was a traveling salesman. To educators, as he drove across the country, year after year, calling on teachers, administrators and librarians, he was a latter-day Johnny Appleseed. He loved it. On a call to the Fullerton Public Library, he noticed the librarian, June Harris, was no longer wearing a wedding ring, and inquired about it. Stephen was in the market for a wife and a family. The timing was auspicious. In July 1967, the two married, and Stephen became stepfather to three teenage children, long since PAST cute and cuddly. As it happens, it worked out very well. They became a loving family. Stephen was a man of wry wit and humor. A generous man with many friends. He loved cigars, music, Star Trek, and was an avid sports fan. He was particularly fond of watching baseball and golf. In 1969, after a falling out with Kingman Brewster Jr., then President of Yale University, Stephen forswore/renounced his allegiance to his alma mater. Now a southern California resident in search of a college to support and root for, he chose USC, the era's number one sports powerhouse. And so, he became a Trojan fan(atic). In 1973, he was honored by a broad association of California teachers, educators, administrators and librarians who shared a passion for advancing the use of audio-visual media in education. Stephen was designated a "Tiger" for his exemplary dedication, effort and commitment to the cause. It was the highest award to be accorded by one's peers. He was forever deservedly proud. Stephen was an adherent of the teachings of Ernest Holmes, founder of the Church of Religious Science. He began to grow his faith at the Pasadena Church of Religious Science, where he studied to become a practitioner. As a practitioner, he lent spiritual support and comfort to others, and cultivated many lifelong friends. In later years, he took his membership to the Founders Church of Religious Science, in Los Angeles. Based on a long and illustrious family tree of original settlers and patriots, Stephen was welcomed by the Sons of Liberty Chapter as a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Membership was extended subsequent to rigorous research and documentation. Stephen is survived by his stepsons, Bruce Harris and Bret Harris, stepdaughter, Bradlee Snow, son-in-law Michael Snow, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His laugh, humor, stories, and presence will be sorely missed. His remains will be interred at the family cemetery in Barnstable, Massachusetts alongside his father and younger sister, Nancy.





