Sept. 29, 1928 - Feb.15, 2020 Singing Pharmacist is Now Singing with the Angels Stuart B. Henderson, 91, passed away February 15, 2020. He was a long time resident and pharmacist in Arcadia and was living at the Royal Oaks Retirement Community. Stu was a pharmacist for over 50 years and was known to many as the "Singing Pharmacist" because of his incredible tenor solo voice that he generously shared with people throughout his life by singing at hundreds of weddings, memorials, church services etc. He is now reunited with his wife Phyllis of 58 years who passed away in 2013. Stu was the beloved father of Socks (Molly) and Jeff (Elin) and loving grandfather of Lacey (Jake), Charlie, and Kailey. Memorial services will be held at the Royal Oaks chapel on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow. Care has been entrusted to Douglas & Zook Funeral and Cremation.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
