Susan Houghton

April 9, 1941 - July 12, 2020 She came into this world on April 9, 1941, as Susan Teressa Fitzgerald, in San Jose, California. She left us on July 12, 2020, as Mom, Grandma, Nana, Nini, Aunt Sue, sister, friend, and so much more. She is survived by her three children, Rissa Stuart (Don), Brett Houghton (Jaymi) and Lori Crissinger (Robert); four granddaughters, Samantha Seargeant, Amber Houghton, Karissa Houghton and Kylie Houghton and one great granddaughter Izzy. She was predeceased in 2010 by her grandson Ryan Houghton. Rowland Heights was her home for 55 years. Family services will be held at Whitehurse-McNamara in Hanford, CA on 7/23/20.





