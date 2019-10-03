Home

Susan Virgin


1920 - 2019
Susan grew up outside of Shelby, MT, graduated high school at 16, was a bookkeeper by 14, and by 18 left home to work in DC. In WWII, she moved to Army Air Corp Troop Transport Division at Hamilton Field, Novato, CA as Secretary to the Commanding General. There, Sue met Lt Edwin F. Virgin, they married 3 months later. After the war, they returned to San Gabriel, where Ed restarted the roofing business. Sue supported Ed in business, Tournament of Roses, Pasadena Optimist Club, and Roofing Contractors Assn of So CA. They welcomed 4 children, were happily married 60 years until Ed's death. Sue loved golf, winning tournament and hole-in-one trophies! Her Christian faith was an important part of her life. While raising their family, they enjoyed life in both Paso Robles and San Gabriel. For retirement, they moved to Sequim, WA, residing nearly thirty years. Sue is survived by: children Richard (Donna), Carole, & Edwin (Mindy) Virgin, Helen Watkins (Andy); grandchildren Mark (Carla), Jeff, Kimberly, Matt (Kristen), Edwin, Stephanie, Hannah, & Daniel Virgin, Evan Watkins, Susan Blackwood (Devin), Liz Lewis (Bryce); great-grandchildren Emerson Virgin, Ezra, Scarlett, & Vivienne Blackwood; sister Ruth Wymer; nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ed, several siblings, and grandson Michael Virgin.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019
