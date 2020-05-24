Aug. 25, 1939 - May 15, 2020 Thomas Walter Gerfen, born August 25, 1939 in Pasadena, CA, passed away May 15, 2020 in La Verne, CA. Tom attended Citrus College in 1957 and worked with the school newspaper. In 1959, he graduated and transferred to CSULA, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree. In 1962, Tom enlisted in the US Navy and retired as a Naval Commander from the active reserves. Later, he taught full-time as a computer instructor at Citrus College. He was passionate about supporting veterans and funded five scholarships to help them. He served as president of the Citrus Alumni for 38 years and was honored with the Outstanding Alumni Achievement Award. Tom is survived by his brother, Richard, and nephews, Bryan and Nathan. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and the many he worked with and supported throughout the years.





