Tiffany Danielle Woodbury, beloved mother, daughter and aunt was a resident of West Covina, California and went to be with the Lord her savior on December 23, 2019. 45 years ago, on November 18, 1974, she was born to Susan and Dan Crowder in Arcadia, California. Tiffany had more love in her heart for her children, her friends and God than anyone thought possible. She enjoyed life and knew to live it to the fullest. She enjoyed watching movies, spending quality time with her friends and family, loving her children, and through it all being involved with her church and loving the Lord. She was the kind of person to help those that were less fortunate and she valued her family and God over herself. Though her family is sad to see her go they know Tiffany is not alone as they are sure her sister Suzette was waiting with open arms. Tiffany regretfully leaves behind a beloved husband, Edward, her two children Christopher (18), Erica (16), and her stepson, Alexander. She sadly is survived by only one sibling, her Brother Bobby. Her niece, Megan wishes her the best and knows that in life she was happy. Her parents Susan and Dan are sad to longer have her with them but know she loved life and completed her dream of going to Kenya to do the Lord's work. They will miss her but they know that God needed to reclaim an angel. Her family, including numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, will miss her but she will never be far from their thoughts and hearts. May she rest in peace with no pain nor suffering with her sister. Her family knows she is in The Lord's capable hands and even in the afterlife she touches us with her grace as she did in life. God may have reclaimed her body and soul but her memory will live on with her family forever. Memorial services will be held January 17, 2020 @ 1:00 P.M. at ONE@ALL Church 1404 W. Covina Blvd. San Dimas, CA 91773
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020