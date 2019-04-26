Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vernie Tortoris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernie Tortoris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vernie Tortoris Obituary
07/22/1919 - 04/18/2019 Vernie Tortoris, age 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was a wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. She enjoyed working in her backyard, cooking for family and living the simple life. She loved God, went to church every day and truly lived by his words. She was a sweet woman who was generous, loving and kind. She always had a possitive attitude toward life. Anyone who knew her, knew she was the salt of the earth. She had grace, dignity and true character. Vernie will always be missed and live in our heart forever.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.