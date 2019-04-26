|
07/22/1919 - 04/18/2019 Vernie Tortoris, age 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was a wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. She enjoyed working in her backyard, cooking for family and living the simple life. She loved God, went to church every day and truly lived by his words. She was a sweet woman who was generous, loving and kind. She always had a possitive attitude toward life. Anyone who knew her, knew she was the salt of the earth. She had grace, dignity and true character. Vernie will always be missed and live in our heart forever.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019