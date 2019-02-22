|
|
Feb. 15, 1946 - Feb. 1, 2019 Vickie is survived by her husband of 52 years Del, her daughter Crystal, sister Kathy, brother Kevin, four grandchildren (who were her pride and joy) Tanner, Justine, Sydney and Taylor. Also son-in-law Rob, daughter-in-law Annette, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. Vickie was preceeded in death by her son Patrick and sister Linda. Vickie was retired from the Hacienda La Puente School District where she worked for 28 years and was employee of the year in 2001. Vickie and her husband enjoyed camping in their motorhome, visiting the local casino's and taking in all of their grandkids sporting events. Vickie grew up in the LA area, moved to El Monte in 1961 where she met her future husband. They built their home in Hacienda Heights in 1975 and have lived there ever since. Over the last couple of years as Vickie's health was failing, she enjoyed bingo outings with her daughter, her cousin Barbara and long time friend Joanie. We will miss her great smile and zest for life. Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, March 3rd, 2:00-7:00pm at the VFW Hall, 16157 E. Gale Ave, Industry. Please let me know if you will be joining us. Thank you, Crystal 626-926-5963 Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. WL00190000-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019