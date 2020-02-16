|
October 22, 1954 - February 4, 2020 Vincent Francis Kiley, age 65, of Griffin, Georgia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Vincent was born in Los Angeles, California on October 22, 1954. He was the son of John and Lina Kiley of Temple City California, where he grew up with sisters Marie, Kathy, Anne, and brother Frank. He graduated from Temple City High School in 1972 and went on to receive an electrical Engineering Degree at Pasadena City College. He met his wife Karen at Janet and Greg Reimer's wedding in 1971 where he was an usher and she was a bridesmaid. They walked down the aisle together and he caught the garter and she caught the bouquet. They married 4 years later and had 3 wonderful boys, Drake, Kevin, and Mitch. Vince worked for Northup Gruman and during that time went back to school and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science and Computer Engineering, all while working full time and raising a growing family. He loved to run and loved camping, especially at the beach. He loved working on cars and and driving them, especially his 1984 Firebird. He always enjoyed BBQing with his family! .In 1996 he moved his family from Duarte, Calif. to Marietta, Georgia and worked at Lockheed for 23 years. On April 16, 2019 he welcomed his first grandson, Samuel Vincent Paul Kiley. Vince is survived by Karen, his wife of 38 years, children Drake Kiley of Las Vegas and wife Katie, and grandson Samuel, Kevin Kiley of Woodstock, Mitch Kiley and wife Emily of Roswell. He is also survived by his mother, Lina Kiley, sisters, Marie Kiley Fitts and husband Ted of Orangevale, Calif.,Kathy Augarden and husband Mark of Irvine, Ca.,,Anne Kiley of Temple City California, and brother, Frank Kiley of Big Bear California. A visitation will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:15 am until 10:45 am at First Presbyterian Church in Griffin, Georgia. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church. Reverend Drew Elling will officiate. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Vincent Francis Kiley by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020