Virginia Donohoe

February 7, 1931 - July 13, 2020 Virginia Marie Donohoe, 89, passed away on July 13, 2020 in Arcadia, California. She was born on February 7, 1931 to William and Madge Barry in San Francisco, California. She married James Donohoe on July 18, 1954. Together they adopted daughter, Carol, in 1964. Ginny, as she was affectionately known, was a school teacher up until Carol's adoption. She loved golf, painting, fishing, cats and was an avid bridge player. Ginny was also very involved in the community, especially her volunteer work at Arcadia Methodist Hospital. Additionally, she worked in a kiln room baking and cutting glass for wind chimes, and she also worked at Candy Land and the Christmas Home Tours. She was a resident of Arcadia for 57 years and was a parishioner at St. Rita's Church in Sierra Madre. She was preceded in death by her husband James Donohoe. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Donohoe Janclaes; grandsons: James (Chantelle) and Chris Janclaes. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Cancer Society
.