May 30, 1922 - Nov. 26, 2020 Virginia (Ginny) Carr of Pasadena, was the wife of John Carr and loving mother of Chris Carr, Peter Carr, and Sara Carr Edgmon. Born in Anderson, Indiana, Ginny moved to Pasadena at age eleven. She worked at the John Carr Real Estate business when not involved in school PTA and other school functions. Ginny and John traveled the world over their 70 years of marriage. Her favorite annual family trip was sailing to Catalina Island. She always enjoyed gardening, swimming, cooking, and volunteering her time for various community organizations Ginny is survived by her three children and their spouses, six grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Mom's final wishes were that there be no public memorial.





