Virginia Montmarquet

March 4, 1935 - Aug. 15, 2020 Virginia Rabetoy Costello Montmarquet, formerly of Glendora and Riverside, CA, passed away peacefully at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 15, 2020 following a brief illness. Virginia was born on March 4, 1935 to Edward and Ernestine Jobin Rabetoy. She was raised in a large and loving family in West Duluth, Minnesota. Her strong family ties sustained her throughout her life. We were enriched by hearing her many stories and memories of simpler times. She is a proud graduate of Cathedral High School, Class of 1953. Virginia married Ronald A. Costello on June 16, 1955. They were later divorced. She married Robert Montmarquet on March 27, 1993. They enjoyed a wonderful and happy life together. Bob preceded her in death in November of 2013. Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Costello Sargent (Jon) and Melody Costello Battaglia (Michael), seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Additionally, she leaves behind many dear friends who meant the world to her. Funeral Mass will be held at San Antonio Catholic Church, 5800 East Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim , CA on August 26 at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Salt Lake City, Utah. The family wishes to thank all those family and friends who have been so kind with their thoughts, prayers, and acts of service. In lieu of flowers, Virginia has requested that contributions be made to St. Judes Hospital for Children.





