April 14, 1932 - April 19, 2019 Survived by four sons, David Joyce of West Covina, Donald Joyce of North Las Vegas, Daryl Joyce of West Covina, John Joyce of St. Joseph, MI, daughter Ellen Richey of Las Vegas, two step-daughters Nancy Martin of Bloomington, CA, and Cheryl Henshaw of Lake Havasu, AZ, twelve Grandchildren, six Great Grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and "the love of his life" Joni Mattson, whom he was with since 2001. Served in the Army eight years, moved to West Covina from Chicago in 1959. Worked for the City of West Covina foe 35 years. Will be buried next to his wife Beverly at Oakdale Cemetery on 5-24-19 at 2:00 with a military funeral after being honorably discharged in 1962. Earned National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 23, 2019