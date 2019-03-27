July 1, 1923 - March 16, 2019 Wayne Leo Coleman was born in Clarkdale, AZ, the fourth son of William C. and Nellie Goodman Coleman. The family moved to Tupman, CA where his father worked for Shell Oil. Wayne graduated from Taft Union High School in 1941. Wayne served as a single engine fighter pilot in WWII in the ETO, flying 75 missions out of Duxford Air Force Base near Cambridge. After discharge in Aug. 1945, he attended UCLA, graduating in 1951 with a BS in engineering. He met Lois Allen at Catalina in July 1946. They dated while at UCLA and married on August 26, 1949. They had four children: Lynn Coleman, Robyn Coleman Dodson, Nancy Coleman Castleberry (deceased 2014), and Richard Wayne Coleman (deceased 1983). Wayne worked for Rockwell Collins and was involved in information technology systems for communication services to government agencies. After retirement, Wayne and Lois traveled internationally, and they had many adventures in their trailer throughout the U.S. Two summers in Alaska on the banks of the Kenai, fishing for salmon, were a highlight. Trips to Colorado to spend time with the grandchildren were favorites. Wayne has been a Glendora resident for 61 years and a member of Glenkirk Church for 47 years, where he served as an Elder and a member of a couples group. Wayne is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lois; daughters Lynn Coleman of Ojai, CA; Robyn Coleman Dodson (Jerry) of Jacksonville, FL; Grandchildren: Ben Whitehair, Jake Whitehair (Brianne), Nikki Whitehair, Faleena Coleman Barter, Jerry Lee Coleman-Dodson and Richard Wayne Coleman-Dodson (Madison). Great Grandchildren: Clover Eleanor Coleman-Dodson and Cooper Wayne Coleman-Dodson. There are numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside Service is at 11 am on March 30, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 2pm at Glenkirk Church 1700 E. Palopinto, Glendora, CA. Donations may be made in his memory to: City of Hope; The National WWII Museum, New Orleans; Glenkirk Church, family and children ministries. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary