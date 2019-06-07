Home

Wesley Clair Obituary
June 11, 1959 - March 17, 2019 Wesley Norman Clair passed away on March 17. He was 59 years old and died in his sleep of a massive heart attack. He was a retired detective from the Monterey Park Police Department and attended Mark Keppel High School. He is survived by his 4 sisters, Jackie (Clair) Nutting, Terry (Clair) Cotton, Holly Clair Wood and Heidi Clair-Elfstrom. He is also survived by his niece Helen Catherine Wood and nephews John Wesley Wood and Seth Nutting. Mr. Clair's memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8 beginning at 11:00am. It will be held at the Rosemead Neighborhood Church 7656 E. Graves, Rosemead California.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on June 7, 2019
