Wilbur Burris Olsen
June 1, 1930 - Oct. 18, 2020 Wilbur B. Olsen peacefully entered Heaven on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Independence, Missouri to Ben B. Olsen and Ruth Myrtle Olsen. At the age of 17, Wilbur joined the United States Air Force, serving from 1947-1951. He worked for the U.S Bureau of Public Roads in Gatlinburg, Tennessee for six years. In November 1958 he married his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Dunn. In 1966, Wilbur transferred to Mt. Vernon, Indiana to the U.S. Army Corps Engineers. He served a year and a half and then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps Engineers in Los Angeles, CA and retired after 30 years of service on November 17, 1985. He then went to work for the City of Los Angeles as a Building Inspector, retiring in 1995. Wilbur was a member of the West Covina Methodist Church and had many interests including reading, history, woodworking, building all kinds of things, and he especially loved gardening his iris. Wilbur is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; daughter, Elizabeth Marcel; son, Mike Olsen; daughter, Melanie Olsen; son, Fred Olsen; grandchildren, Ashley Klaus and husband, Victor, Michael Olsen and wife Chandra, Jade and Rusty Valore; great grandchildren, Jacob Klaus, Ian Klaus, Ivy Valore, Willow Valore, and Michael Burris Olsen III. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Olsen and wife Lindy; sister in law, Charlsey Dunn; many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs, Bo and Sweetheart. Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Todd's Funeral Home.


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
