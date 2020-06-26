Walters, William "Bill" John William "Bill" John Walters was born January 8, 1939 in Tilden, Nebraska to Irvin and Doris Walters. He went home on June 12, 2020 in Montebello, CA of lung cancer and congestive heart failure. Bill was raised in Bell & Downey, California. In 1956 he graduated from Downey High School. He was important to so many. He had numerous people who called him Uncle, Grandpa, Brother, and Dad. He gained a large family when Bill married Isabell making his extended family HUGE, and this meant so much to Bill, especially as he was an only child. Bill retired after 40 years, from an Industrial Uniform Rental Company where he was a District Sales & Service Manager. It was at Prudential Overall Supply that Bill met and married Isabell. They celebrated 51 years of marriage, the day before he went to the hospital. Bill was a loving husband and father. He was greeted at Heaven's Gate by their twin daughters, Milissa and Michelle, and his adopted brother and sister, Bob & Janie King. He is survived by his wife, Isabell, his son, Dane, and his grandchildren, Jacob Walters-Huckeba, Stephanie Walters, and Jonathan Walters, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and several adopted grandchildren. Bill became involved in youth sports, such as coaching his son on a City of Montebello baseball team. He became active in the Pop Warner Football Program where his son played football and his daughters where part of the Cheer Leading Team. Bill and his friend Frank Espinoza co-founded the Golden State Basketball League of Montebello. Here he coached his nephew and son for approximately 8 years. Bill continued supporting his children as a member of the Football/ Athletic Booster Club of Montebello High School. For the last 10 years Bill had the pleasure of golfing with his son, Dane, every Sunday. Both are members of the Montebello Men's Golf Club. Bill continued to be involved in the community as a Parks and Recreation Commissioner, Civil Service Commissioner, and Golf Course Commissioner, as well as YMCA Concert Committee Member, and Beverly Hospital Foundation Fundraiser Committee. He participated in many city elections from 1985 to present. Bill joined the Montebello Lions in March of 1979 and served 41 years with Perfect Attendance. He has held various offices in the club. Bill was President three terms, Lion of the Year three times, and Treasurer for 17 years. Twice a year he chaired the Pancake breakfast fundraiser as well cooked the pancakes. In partnership with the Rotary and Soroptimist Club, Bill chaired the Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway for over 100 families. For the last seven years, he was the M.C. at the Christmas at the Quiet Cannon Breakfast. At the Lions District-level, Bill held many positions including, District Governor 2004-2005. Charter President for the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation in 2009 and board member from 2009 to present. At the state level of Lions -- Multiple District 4 -- Bill was Convention Management Committee member for 12 years and chaired for 3 times. Bill believed in serving the community, so it was fitting he became a Lion since their motto is "We Serve". On a personal level Bill knew how to live. He loved to camp, taking his motor home and ski boat to the Colorado River. At any gathering if music were involved Bill was the first on the dance floor and, if given the chance, would grab the microphone and sing. His love of golf had him on the golf course every chance he could, especially on the weekend. On behalf of Bill Walters family: Our loss is devastating. We thank you for all the kind words, cards, prayers, and support during Bill's illness and now at his leaving to be with his Heavenly Father. Bill, thank you for teaching us how to live. We will love you forever and then some more. A Celebration of Life will be held in June 2021, around the anniversary of his death and after the Pandemic is over, allowing more people to gather to celebrate Bill's life. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bill's name to the Montebello Lions Scholarship Program. Checks are payable to the Montebello Lion's Club and mailed to P.O. Box 87, Montebello, CA 90640. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website, www.rishermortuary.com. 323-728-1261
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.