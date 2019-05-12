|
April 1, 1950 - October 2, 2018 William Randel "Randy " Guinn Phoenix-Randy passed away October 2, 2018 at the age of 68 in Assisted Living, never quite recovering from an auto accident over 40 years ago. Randy was born April 2, 1950 to John Joseph and Mary Janet (Hayes) Guinn in San Gabriel Valley where he was a life long resident until 14 years ago when he was shuttled from CA to Florida to CA to AZ. His journey was a challenge both physically and emotionally. Back in the day, he was a legendary salesman at Baker Shoes, Eastland Mall, West Covina. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and beloved brother Scott James. He is survived by daughter Melissa Mary (Jeffrey) Cabunoc, 3 grandchildren Jacob, Jared, and Jayden and former spouse Nancy Riggsby, all of Denver; sisters Pamela G. (Dennis) Murray, Temecula and Debra "Debbie " G. (Larry) Biggerstaff; niece Melanie Murray and nephew Mathew Murray. Randy is finally at peace with the love of his life and greatest accomplishment-daughter Melissa.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 12, 2019