Sept. 12, 1925 - April 18, 2019 William (Bill) John Gerlach, born on September 12, 1925 in Los Angeles CA, passed away on April 18, 2019 in Covina CA. He was the youngest of five children born to John and Teresa Gerlach. Within weeks of graduating from Mount Carmel High School in Los Angeles, at age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After attending radio technician school at Texas A&M, he proudly served in the South Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Auburn. When the war was over, Bill worked as an engineer in the telephone industry until his retirement in 1983. On May 13, 1950 he married the love of his life, Rita Marie Moyneur. Bill and Rita were blessed with five sons, and the first thirty years of their marriage was spent parenting, each son receiving the full benefit of their love and wisdom. His daughters-in-law will always be grateful for the good character and life skills imparted to the Gerlach boys. Bill was a self taught man, earning the respect of family and friends for his breadth of knowledge on many subjects. Bill was always curious and never stopped learning. His grandchildren marveled at his computer skills which he practiced well into his nineties. He enjoyed a long and active retirement filled with world travel, horticulture, square dancing, and visits with his children and grandchildren. Along with Rita, he enjoyed participating in the San Gabriel Valley Cactus and Succulent Society and remained active at Sacred Heart Church throughout his adult life. Bill is survived by his wife Rita and five sons: Bill (Carol), Ron (Joan), Fred (Irene), Dave (Jeannette), and Wally (Sharon). He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren, all of whom loved to visit "Grandpa Turtle." The family is grateful to Dr. Nadim Dagher and the nursing staff at Inter-Community Hospital in Covina, as well as Citrus Valley Hospice, for the excellent care of their beloved husband and father. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Covina. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Citrus Valley Hospice, 820 N. Phillips Ave., West Covina 91791.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019