William "Bill" L. Hapke passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020, three weeks short of his 98th birthday. He was born in Waterbury, CT and was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and a member of the Freemasonry for more than 60 years. In 1947, he married his wife, Ruth, in Braintree, MA and raised their children, Betsy and Ken, there. Bill loved the seasons of New England, fishing, gardening, woodworking and was a dedicated fan to all Boston sports teams. Following Ruth's 2001 passing, he moved to California to be with Betsy and her husband, Richard. He made many friends at the Arcadia Senior Center where he actively kept up his oil painting and volunteering. Bill will be missed by his beloved children, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and friends throughout the country.





