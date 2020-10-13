William Patrick Barnett better known as "Pat" to his family and friends, passed away October 2, 2020, in Bend OR of a sudden vascular event. He was a complex, yet uncomplicated man of many passions which included literature, the arts, and sports which he shared with everyone throughout his life. Pat leaves behind his loving wife of 33 years, Judith Barnett "Judy," of Bend OR; his daughters Karen Barnett, Sue Barnett Cronon and her husband Ken, Danna Stillman and her husband Philip; and his son, Andrew Laakmann and his wife, Wendy. His grandchildren include Joseph Morris Rossi, Colman Barnet Trulik, Kilian Barnett Trulik, Alexander Jacob Laakmann and Camille Beatrice Laakmann. Pat's brother, Charles Barnett and sister Joyce Ostrander, both of Portland OR predeceased him. Born March 17, 1939 at Torrance Memorial Hospital. He spent his youth on the sands of Manhattan Beach, CA where he developed a connection to the ocean and love for body surfing, beach volleyball and basketball. He attended Mira Costa High School where he excelled at basketball. His basketball career culminated in a 2012 Gold Metal, Desert Senior Games. He began his college career at El Camino College in Southern California, where he continued to play basketball, then moving on to California State Long Beach where he graduated with a degree in English Literature. He later received a Masters in English and a Masters in Educational Administration from California State University Los Angeles. Pat had a long career in education in Pasadena CA. He was known as "Mr. Barnett" and beloved by his students and colleagues at Blair High School where he coached summer tennis. He moved into Education Administration as Dean at John Muir HS and Pasadena HS. There was not a day that he and Judy (also a Pasadena educator) didn't run into a student or parent in Pasadena, CA! Upon retirement he and Judy moved to Bonsall CA, where they establish a second career as flower farmers with the successful Barnett Bonsall Flower Farm. During this time Pat kept up with all the sports he loved over the years: tennis, basketball, cycling, and developed new activities that included riding an ATV, drawing, painting and ping pong - to name just a few in which he filled his free time. Pat's next chapter included a move to Bend OR, and a new hobby, fishing. Even upon that move he never lost his connection to the waters of southern California, as he and Judy would spend the cold winter months in Cardiff-by-the-Sea CA. Throughout his life Pat was a builder! He never met a house or garden that he didn't remodel, upgrade, or improve in some way. No matter where he lived or what he did, his spirit was reflected in his environments and the lives he touched as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher, teammate and friend. He shared a piece of himself with all who knew him, and he will be truly missed! In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pasadena Educational Foundation





