May 11, 1927 - Nov. 6, 2019 William R. Zimmerman, a successful, outstanding businessman, entrepre- neur, community leader, family man, a mentor to many, and a true friend and gentleman passed away suddenly and peacefully after a long journey with vascular dementia on November 6th at the age of 92 with his devoted wife, Eileen, at his side. Bill led an extraordinary life, growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, the much loved only child of Ella and Irving Zimmerman who had emigrated from Hungary. Bill attended MIT on a full scholarship, where he excelled scholastically, was a student leader, graduating with a B.S in Industrial Engineering, followed by an MBA in Corporate Management from the Sloane School at MIT. He was elected President of Tau Beta Pi honor society. Bill spent the early years of his career with A.T. Kearney management consulting firm, eventually joining a division of Avery Products and was transferred to the California headquarters as Executive VP for the next 11 years. He became President of Swedlow, Inc. and later was President and CEO of Monogram Industries. In 1979 Bill left the corporate world and formed Zimmerman Holdings, Inc, acquiring 40 diversified companies in the U.S. and Europe over a 25 year period. Among his involvements were Van de Kamp Bakeries, Bell Helmets, Port O Call retail, Monitor Products, the Ritz Carlton Huntington Hotel in Pasadena. By age 70 Bill began divestiture of his companies, but not yet ready for full retirement he became involved with the Pasadena Angels and had the challenge of investing, mentoring, and working with new young companies. Bill was a people person who loved the adventure of life and new experiences. He had a keen sense of humor and was known for his honesty, integrity and ethics. He served on the Board of Harvey Mudd College for 25 years, as well as on the boards of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Pasadena Symphony Association, City of Hope. He served on a number of corporate boards over the years. Bill was a member of The California Club, The Valley Hunt Club, Annandale Golf Club, The Valley Club of San Marino, the Twentieth Century Round Table. Bill was enthusiastic in all things, and besides traveling throughout the world with family and friends he played tennis at every chance. He participated in competitive sailing and played a challenging game of dominoes, bridge, was a voracious reader, loved music of all kinds, a good party and had many friends who enjoyed his colorful language when playing golf. Most of all, Bill was a loving husband for 40 years to his wife, Eileen, a devoted father to his daughter Amanda Abrams (Dave), his stepson William E. Myers, Jr. (Sarah); to his stepdaughters Janine Myers and Michelle Maggard (Ron). He dearly loved his grandchildren Daniel and Allison Abrams; Brittany Myers Adams (Mike), William Myers III, Morgan Myers, Caroline Myers; Chelsea, Madeleine, Beaumont and Hudson Roth. Bill's family is grateful for the outstanding care he received from his caregivers: Francis, Armel, Vernie, David; and from the caring staff at Villa Gardens Summer House. Services will be private. If friends desire, a contribution can be made to The William Zimmerman Endowed Scholarship Fund, Harvey Mudd College, 301 Platt Blvd, Claremont, CA 91711 Cabot & Sons, Pasadena
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019