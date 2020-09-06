Nov. 3, 1937 - Aug. 23, 2020 Those who knew Xavier Victor Lang knew him to be a most unique man. Victor was born in the village of Blosenberg, Switzerland. As a young man, he made his way to the United States and lived for over 50 years in La Canada, California. As a young child, Victor worked with his mother Paula in the family garden. Victor shared stories of provisioning Swiss soldiers during WWII even when at times the large Lang family had to do without. As a young man Victor was educated in Switzerland at the School of Horticulture and brought skills he acquired to this country. In Victor's early career as a landscaper and horticulturalist, Victor worked with Mr. And Mrs. Herbert Hoover, Jr. in Pasadena, California. Victor created his own landscaping business and employed and educated several teams of loyal workers on both the requirements and pleasures of a well maintained garden. Customers often commented that while they might own their homes and surrounding land...the yards and plantings were always "Victor's gardens". Victor's love of travel also defined him. A lifelong friend recalls that Victor (a workaholic) once took time to meet she and her husband in Rio de Janeiro to ensure that their Brazilian adventure would "live in their hearts forever." In addition to Portuguese, Victor spoke four additional languages and had a zest for travel. Xavier Victor Lang's legacy includes the many gardens he left behind for others to enjoy and appreciate, his view of the importance of a boundless love of nature, and hundreds of white rose bushes which were planted and nourished by Victor. Those were Victor's signature touch in almost every clients' garden. Xavier Victor Lang passed away in Sierra Madre, California and is survived by sisters and extended family members and friends in both Switzerland and California.





