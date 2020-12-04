Aaron Brill
Oostburg - Aaron Mark Brill, 43, of Oostburg, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home.
Aaron was born on September 27, 1977, in Sheboygan, to Mark and Mary (Huenink) Brill. He was a graduate of Oostburg High School in 1996. He went on to further schooling at University of Wisconsin - Stout. Aaron was employed at Lakeside Pepsi since 1992, where he was a service technician for the last 15 years.
He enjoyed artwork, drawing, and could always be found doodling. He also enjoyed cars, Legos, and adventurous road trips with the family. Aaron was a military history buff and learned everything there was to know about military aircraft. He loved spending time with his family especially, his niece, nephews, and cousins' children.
Aaron is survived by his parents, Mark and Mary Brill; sisters, Julie (Peter) Bliesner, Cathy (Marc) Baucom; brother, John (Michelle) Brill; niece, Katelyn Bliesner; nephews, Justin Bliesner, Simon Brill, and Paul Brill. He is further survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilfred and Gladys Huenink, Ralph E. Brill, and Ken and Lois Ten Pas.
A private service to celebrate Aaron's life will be held with Pastor Brian Jacobson officiating. A livestream of the funeral can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/aaronbrill
on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest at Oostburg Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Sunday, December 6, from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Face masks and social distancing are appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Salvation Army.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and members of First Presbyterian Church of Oostburg.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Brill family with arrangements.