1/1
Aaron Brill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron Brill

Oostburg - Aaron Mark Brill, 43, of Oostburg, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home.

Aaron was born on September 27, 1977, in Sheboygan, to Mark and Mary (Huenink) Brill. He was a graduate of Oostburg High School in 1996. He went on to further schooling at University of Wisconsin - Stout. Aaron was employed at Lakeside Pepsi since 1992, where he was a service technician for the last 15 years.

He enjoyed artwork, drawing, and could always be found doodling. He also enjoyed cars, Legos, and adventurous road trips with the family. Aaron was a military history buff and learned everything there was to know about military aircraft. He loved spending time with his family especially, his niece, nephews, and cousins' children.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Mark and Mary Brill; sisters, Julie (Peter) Bliesner, Cathy (Marc) Baucom; brother, John (Michelle) Brill; niece, Katelyn Bliesner; nephews, Justin Bliesner, Simon Brill, and Paul Brill. He is further survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilfred and Gladys Huenink, Ralph E. Brill, and Ken and Lois Ten Pas.

A private service to celebrate Aaron's life will be held with Pastor Brian Jacobson officiating. A livestream of the funeral can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/aaronbrill on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest at Oostburg Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Sunday, December 6, from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Face masks and social distancing are appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Salvation Army.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and members of First Presbyterian Church of Oostburg.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Brill family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved