|
|
Kohler - Adam Ribich Kellner, 27, formerly of Kohler, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident traveling home for his Grandfather Kellner's funeral. He was born on May 24, 1992 in Torrington, CT to Tim and Lisa Ribich Kellner.
Adam and his family moved to Kohler in 1997, where he attended Kohler Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 2010. He was involved in band, theater, engineering club, and other activities, but his true passion was sports. From a very young age Adam was drawn towards anything athletic. He was the second athlete in the history of Kohler High School to be awarded medals in five sports in his senior year, which included appearances at state in tennis and soccer. After high school he attended UW-Stout with eyes on a Technical Education degree. He also joined the UW-Stout rugby team and true to Adam's natural charisma he built a large group of friends. His academics were cut short as a result of an unusual heart condition which resolved itself but took him out of commission for a while.
His career led him into construction and manufacturing in Sheboygan, home improvement sales and most recently he was working for Aerotek as a construction services recruiter in Shoreview, MN. He was living in Minneapolis with his close cousin and true buddy, Eric Strathy.
Adam loved life and lived it to the fullest. He worked hard, played hard, and loved hard. He had an outgoing personality, was caring and compassionate. Making connections with people was second nature to him. Adam was an adopted 'brother' and 'son' to many families. He always had a twinkle in his eye and either a mischievous grin or a full joyful smile. He had a deep care for the welfare of others and was a passionate defender of those in trouble or those who needed help. Always the showman, Adam regularly lit up the room and was the first to make people laugh.
Beyond his love for sports and compassion for other people, Adam threw himself fully into many other activities. He enjoyed spending his childhood summers at camp and the annual Ribich family reunions over the 4th of July. He was constantly active and loved to sail, bowl, skateboard, fish, scuba dive, disk golf, throw darts, and work on his cars. He also had a true passion for riding motorcycles and passed away doing something he loved.
Adam was lining up his life so that when he found the right person, he would be able to start a family. He wanted to be a father more than anything. Through his organ donations Adam will get the family he never got a chance to have. His family takes comfort knowing that in his death he will be answering the prayers of many, providing sight and life to others.
Adam is survived by his parents, Tim and Lisa Kellner; his sisters, Rebecca Kellner of Washington, D.C., and Olivia (partner Michael Millican) Kellner of Bedford, TX; and grandmother, Joan Ribich of Sheboygan.
He is also survived by 23 aunts and uncles: Hal (Kathryn) Ribich, Carita Ribich, Joni Strathy, Amy (Roger) Young, Linda Ribich, Frank (Heather) Ribich, Kathleen Haemer, Kenneth J. (Lori) Kellner, Steven (Roxanne) Kellner, Thomas (Mary) Kellner, Jay (Sue) Kellner, Angela Felde, William (Dee) Kellner, and Nicholas (Sandy) Kellner; and 30 cousins: Natalie (Tim) Bergstrom, Jake Ribich, Anna Ribich, Jonathan (Shannon) Ribich, Elizabeth (partner Gabe Van Engel) Cambridge, Elena Meseck, Kelly (Ryan) Walker, Eric Strathy, Allison (Ian) De Soto, Christopher Young, Frank Ribich, Joseph (Yi-Hsing Chen) Haemer, Matthew (Emily) Haemer, Karen (Chris) Birling, Kristine (Josh) Sova, Paul (Bri) Kellner, Sara (Josh) James, Alex Kellner, Kevin Kellner, Ryan (Olivia) Kellner, Molly (Richard) Witt, Mike (Olga) Felde, Chris (Lori) Felde, Jessie Felde, Tiffany Felde, Zachary Kellner, Isabel Kellner, Jessica Kellner, Ruby Kellner, and Ava Kellner.
Adam was greeted at heaven's door by his grandparents; Jerome and Terese Kellner and Frank Ribich.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave., Sheboygan, followed by a Memorial Mass at 1:30 pm with Father Matthew Widder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Adam's name.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Surgical ICU team at Froedtert Hospital, in Milwaukee.
For additional information and to leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.wenigfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16, 2019