|
|
Adelbert H. Guillette
Sheboygan - Adelbert H. "Bert" Guillette, 83, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility in Plymouth. He was born September 4, 1935 in Luxemburg to Wallace and Ella (Van Develd) Guillette. Bert graduated from Luxemburg High School with the Class of 1953.
On September 29, 1956 he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Gladys Ann Glaser in Pilsen.
Bert was a Sheet Metal worker for the Ted Cook Company and Aldag Honold Mechanical Inc. before retiring in 1997. Bert was a long time member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 42/18, served as President, sat on the apprentice board and taught classes at LTC. Bert was an active member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sheboygan, serving as President of the Parish Council, on the Grounds Committee, and as an usher. He had a passion for gardening and was a proud member of both the Master Gardner Association and the Sheboygan Men's Garden Club.
Bert was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting and took several trips to South Dakota, Colorado, and Canada to hunt Elk, Deer, Pheasants, and to fish. He and Gladys were very active loved to dance, travel, swim and were avid walkers.
Bert is survived by his wife of 62 years Gladys, sons, Tim (Jane) Guillette of Sheboygan, Brian (Gretchen) Guillette of Tulsa OK and four grandchildren; Brad, David, Greta and Blake, six great-grandchildren, and his sister Lila Mae (Dean) Daul of Luxemburg, WI. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bert was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12:00 NOON at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, with Fr. Gideon Buya officiating. Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
The family would like to thank Harvest Home, The Gathering Place, Rocky Knoll Nursing Home and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their loving care and concerns.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 16, 2019