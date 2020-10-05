Adeline Roehrig
New Holstein - Adeline Roehrig, our much loved mother died of natural causes at the age of 101, on Sunday morning October 4, 2020 at Villa Loretto Nursing Home, Mt. Calvary. Adie was born on May 26, 1919 in Mount Calvary, the 8th of 9 children of the late Peter & Eva (Schmitz) Schrage. She was the last surviving member of her family. She attended schools in Mount Calvary.
On February 28, 1938 she was united in marriage to Cyril P. Roehrig of St. Anna at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mt. Calvary. Adeline and Cyril farmed the Roehrig Homestead much of their married lives until 1976 when they moved to New Holstein. They were members of St. Ann Catholic Church and were able to celebrate their 50th and 60th anniversaries together. Cyril preceded her in death on March 8, 2000 after 61 years of marriage. In her younger days she and Cyril enjoyed dancing to the sounds of the Big Bands. After retirement they enjoyed traveling, playing sheepshead, and especially enjoyed both ice fishing and fishing from their boat.
Survivors include her children; Janice Bittner of Green Bay, Judy (Gerald) Pieper of Manitowoc, James (Shirley) Roehrig of rural New Holstein, Anne (Allen) Overby of New Holstein, Paul (Margaret) Roehrig of rural New Holstein and Lois (Paul) Achter of New Holstein, grandchildren; Mike (Liz) Bittner, Patrick (Diana) Bittner, Daniel Pieper, David Pieper, Kelly (Dave) Casper, Troy (special friend Ore) Roehrig, Mindy (Tom) Wagner, Becky (Cory) Kraus, Michelle (Eric) Jens, Mark (Tricia) Roehrig, Ryan (Elizabeth) Achter, Kurt (Tonya) Achter, Danielle Overby, 31great grandchildren, further survived by sister-in-law; Mae Klase, brother-in-law; Dennis Roehrig, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 61 years; Cyril, son-in-law; Charles Bittner, brothers; Urban, Cres, Harvey and Delmar Schrage, sisters; Cyrille Hellman, Blanche McDonald, Adele Burg, Dola Dalyrumple and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Adie was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, New Holstein. Due to current restrictions with Covid there will be no public services. Family is planning to have a celebration of her 101 years of life next summer. Private family services will be held. Entombment will follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park and Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Fond du Lac where she will join Cyril.
Adie's family would like to thank the staff at Villa Loretto for the excellent care given to there mother while she was a resident there.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
