1/1
Adeline Roehrig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adeline Roehrig

New Holstein - Adeline Roehrig, our much loved mother died of natural causes at the age of 101, on Sunday morning October 4, 2020 at Villa Loretto Nursing Home, Mt. Calvary. Adie was born on May 26, 1919 in Mount Calvary, the 8th of 9 children of the late Peter & Eva (Schmitz) Schrage. She was the last surviving member of her family. She attended schools in Mount Calvary.

On February 28, 1938 she was united in marriage to Cyril P. Roehrig of St. Anna at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mt. Calvary. Adeline and Cyril farmed the Roehrig Homestead much of their married lives until 1976 when they moved to New Holstein. They were members of St. Ann Catholic Church and were able to celebrate their 50th and 60th anniversaries together. Cyril preceded her in death on March 8, 2000 after 61 years of marriage. In her younger days she and Cyril enjoyed dancing to the sounds of the Big Bands. After retirement they enjoyed traveling, playing sheepshead, and especially enjoyed both ice fishing and fishing from their boat.

Survivors include her children; Janice Bittner of Green Bay, Judy (Gerald) Pieper of Manitowoc, James (Shirley) Roehrig of rural New Holstein, Anne (Allen) Overby of New Holstein, Paul (Margaret) Roehrig of rural New Holstein and Lois (Paul) Achter of New Holstein, grandchildren; Mike (Liz) Bittner, Patrick (Diana) Bittner, Daniel Pieper, David Pieper, Kelly (Dave) Casper, Troy (special friend Ore) Roehrig, Mindy (Tom) Wagner, Becky (Cory) Kraus, Michelle (Eric) Jens, Mark (Tricia) Roehrig, Ryan (Elizabeth) Achter, Kurt (Tonya) Achter, Danielle Overby, 31great grandchildren, further survived by sister-in-law; Mae Klase, brother-in-law; Dennis Roehrig, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 61 years; Cyril, son-in-law; Charles Bittner, brothers; Urban, Cres, Harvey and Delmar Schrage, sisters; Cyrille Hellman, Blanche McDonald, Adele Burg, Dola Dalyrumple and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Adie was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, New Holstein. Due to current restrictions with Covid there will be no public services. Family is planning to have a celebration of her 101 years of life next summer. Private family services will be held. Entombment will follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park and Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Fond du Lac where she will join Cyril.

Adie's family would like to thank the staff at Villa Loretto for the excellent care given to there mother while she was a resident there.

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved