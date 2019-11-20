|
Adolf G. "Dolf" Brauer
Sheboygan - Adolf G. "Dolf" Brauer, age 81, lifetime resident of Sheboygan, died early Tuesday morning November 19, 2019 surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer. Adolf was born September 19, 1938 in Sheboygan to the late Adolf K. and Anna H. (Zovne) Brauer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960. On September 22, 1962 he was united in marriage to the former Nancy Mohr at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Adolf was as an electrician by trade for 31 years, retiring in 1999. He was a 51 year member of the Electrical Workers Local Union #494 of the IBEW, where he served for many years as unit secretary, also as a delegate on the health and welfare trust and the negotiation committee. Adolf was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan serving as an elder, vice president, singing with the choir, was an usher and attended bible class. He enjoyed golfing, fishing trips to Canada, winters in Florida, trips to Mexico, Hawaii and Italy. Adolf was an avid Packer fan and was a season ticket holder.
Adolf is survived his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy, children Curt (Jean) Brauer, daughter Robyn (Alan) Bemowski, son Eric (Dawn) Brauer all of Sheboygan, grandchildren Alex (fiancée Ashley Church), Matthew and Anna Brauer, Autumn, Madilynn and Max Brauer, brother Herbert Brauer of Redwood Falls, MN, brother-in-law Gene (Margaret) Mohr of Sheboygan and nieces and nephews.
Adolf was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law John Edward (Marie) Mohr, sister-in-law Mary Brauer and brother-in-law Jerry Mohr.
A visitation will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 917 Mead Ave., Sheboygan on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor James Schulz will officiate.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
The Brauer family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bettag, the St. Nicholas Hospice staff, especially Julia, Brenda, Amy, Jessie and Jamie for their care and compassion.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019