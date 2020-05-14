Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Afero Sterling


1972 - 2020
Afero Sterling Obituary
Afero Sterling

Sheboygan - Afero Sterling, Sheboygan, was born on March 20, 1972 and passed from this life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 48. During the past three years he has fought medical complications related to diabetes, kidney failure, and heart. Although, he fought the good fight, it wasn't meant to be, his medical struggles are over and he is at peace. He attended Lakeshore Technical College, pursued a Computer Science certification. He really enjoyed cooking and was an excellent chef. He was a "super" dad.

Afero is survived by his four Sterling children, Afero Jr., Ashay, Afero (AJ), and Darius and his two sisters, Laura and Tamara. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life will take place at a later date due to public health concerns.

Afero was well liked by all who met him along his life journey.

In the words of Maya Angelou, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Those feelings will be treasured by his family and many, many friends.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020
